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'Jhol' singer Annural Khalid ties the knot in intimate nikah ceremony

First glimpses from private event surface online

By
Web Desk
|

Published April 04, 2026

Singer Annural Khalid (right) poses for a picture at her Nikah ceremony. — Instagram/nabakhalid_
Singer Annural Khalid (right) poses for a picture at her Nikah ceremony. — Instagram/nabakhalid_

Young Pakistani singer Annural Khalid, best known for her hit duet "Jhol" from Coke Studio, has tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony.

The first glimpses from the private event surfaced online after actor and close friend Rimha Ahmed shared snippets from Annural’s nikah on social media.

The images, which quickly drew attention from fans, showed the singer dressed in elegant bridal attire as she marked the special occasion with close friends and family.

A screengrab taken from a video shared by Rimha Ahmed on her Instagram stories.
A screengrab taken from a video shared by Rimha Ahmed on her Instagram stories. 

Annural’s husband has been identified only as Moeez in the posts circulating online. However, no further details about him are publicly known at this time.

The singer shared a black-and-white photo of her and Moeez's hands with wedding bands, captioned "Mr and Mrs" on her Instagram story.


The pictures shared by various sources have sparked warm wishes and congratulatory messages from fans and fellow members of the entertainment industry.

Annural rose to fame with her soulful vocals and youthful musical style, earning widespread recognition after "Jhol" became a standout track among listeners.

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