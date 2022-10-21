Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett reveals he still goes on trips with ex Sheree Zampino

File Footage

Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith got candid about her relationship with his former wife Sheree Zampino on recent episode of Red Table Talk show.

The Collateral star revealed that the King Richard actor goes on trips with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and that she has no problem with their bond.

The Hollywood Exes alum said at one point during the discussion, “With Will, we’re better as co-parents than we were as husband and wife.”

“We came together to have Trey, it took the two of us to make him but then we shifted,” Sheree added to which Jada responded, “You guys really enjoy each other.”

“Does that ever get under your skin?” Country singer Jana Kramer asked the talk show host about the close bond Will still shares with his former wife.

“Never. They take trips, I’m not there. They do their thing,” Jada said. “Not together romantically but if he’s going on a book tour and [Will’s] mom is going and his sister, it’s fun for me to watch them enjoy each other.”

“It takes time though. We’re not having trouble, everyone,” Jada noted before adding, “Let’s make that clear because you know that’ll be the next rumor.”

Will and Sheree were married for three years from 1992 to 1995 and also shares a son named Trey Smith.

Shortly after Will and Sheree's divorce, the The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star started dating Jada with whom he eventually tied the knot in 1997.



