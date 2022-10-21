 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett reveals he still goes on trips with ex Sheree Zampino

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

File Footage

Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith got candid about her relationship with his former wife Sheree Zampino on recent episode of Red Table Talk show.

The Collateral star revealed that the King Richard actor goes on trips with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and that she has no problem with their bond.

The Hollywood Exes alum said at one point during the discussion, “With Will, we’re better as co-parents than we were as husband and wife.”

“We came together to have Trey, it took the two of us to make him but then we shifted,” Sheree added to which Jada responded, “You guys really enjoy each other.”

“Does that ever get under your skin?” Country singer Jana Kramer asked the talk show host about the close bond Will still shares with his former wife.

“Never. They take trips, I’m not there. They do their thing,” Jada said. “Not together romantically but if he’s going on a book tour and [Will’s] mom is going and his sister, it’s fun for me to watch them enjoy each other.”

“It takes time though. We’re not having trouble, everyone,” Jada noted before adding, “Let’s make that clear because you know that’ll be the next rumor.”

Will and Sheree were married for three years from 1992 to 1995 and also shares a son named Trey Smith.

Shortly after Will and Sheree's divorce, the The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star started dating Jada with whom he eventually tied the knot in 1997.


More From Entertainment:

Jeffrey Dahmer’s dad to sui Netflix for ‘glamorizing’ Jeffery

Jeffrey Dahmer’s dad to sui Netflix for ‘glamorizing’ Jeffery

Jennifer Coolidge wants to show fans a different realm in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Jennifer Coolidge wants to show fans a different realm in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2
Meghan Markle co-star says 'she never felt' like 'bimbo' on 'Deal or No Deal'

Meghan Markle co-star says 'she never felt' like 'bimbo' on 'Deal or No Deal'
Prince Harry’s ‘trapped’ in royal family claim gets ‘The Crown’ approval

Prince Harry’s ‘trapped’ in royal family claim gets ‘The Crown’ approval
Print of King Charles III’s signed painting sells for 14 times over original estimate

Print of King Charles III’s signed painting sells for 14 times over original estimate
Kevin Spacey 'deeply grateful' as jury dismisses sexual misconduct lawsuit against him

Kevin Spacey 'deeply grateful' as jury dismisses sexual misconduct lawsuit against him

Ed Sheeran feels ‘hurt’ over losing James Bond Theme Song to Billie Eilish

Ed Sheeran feels ‘hurt’ over losing James Bond Theme Song to Billie Eilish
Taylor Swift hints at engagement rumors in new album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift hints at engagement rumors in new album ‘Midnights’

Netflix adds disclaimer to ‘The Crown’, insisting the show’s ‘fictional’

Netflix adds disclaimer to ‘The Crown’, insisting the show’s ‘fictional’
BLACKPINK takes over with 'Shut Down': Checkout K-Pop Music Chart 2022, October Week 3

BLACKPINK takes over with 'Shut Down': Checkout K-Pop Music Chart 2022, October Week 3
Why Piers Morgan keeps feuding with Meghan Markle?

Why Piers Morgan keeps feuding with Meghan Markle?