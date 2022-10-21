 
Friday Oct 21 2022
Emily Ratajkowski credits objectification for spike in her book’s sale

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski talked about the explicit photos she drops on social media which objectify herself and the message they sent out to young girls.

In a latest interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the model admitted that putting up images that objectify her body helps her sell more copies of her book My Body.

The Gone Girl actor said, “I completely understand that sexualizing myself and putting images out into the world that reinforces the beauty standard is difficult.”

“I'm not trying to shake accountability. But I also don’t think I would have sold as many books had I not done that,” she added.

She went on to add that the problem is bigger than her noting, “That's the way the world works. I mean, we all participate in systems that we don't agree with."

Ratajkowski said that even if she stops sharing pictures exposing her body, it would not make any difference.

“I don’t know. If I personally stopped posting pictures of myself, would that change anything?” the model asked.

The My Body author further said that women can be smart and have fun at the same time, despite what some feminist critics may say.

"I want to be able to have fun with how I present myself in the world without feeling like I'm a bad feminist or a good feminist," Ratajkowski said.

"Duh. I don't want to be a part of your club if you don't want to have me. It's fine!"


