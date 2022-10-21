 
Real reason why Amber Heard moved to Spain revealed

Amber Heard reportedly flew to Spain to start fresh and reinvent herself as an actor after losing to ex-husband Johnny Depp in bombshell defamation case. 

The Aquaman star moved to Europe because she knows that all Hollywood bigwigs are on Edward Scissorhands actor's side and she does not stand a chance of reviving her career there, a source told National Enquirer.

The insider said that Amber “knows she’s toast in Hollywood since Johnny Depp’s got the most powerful players lining up to cast him and the majority of A-listers firmly on his side.”

“By moving somewhere like Spain, she hopes to reinvent herself, leave her money woes behind, and start fresh with her daughter."

“She can see herself living in Spain, where no one accuses her of being a conniving liar, but she won’t get away with trying to run from justice,” the source added.

To note, it is not yet determined whether Heard is in Spain for a vacation or if she plans to relocate to the country. 

