Saturday Oct 22 2022
Camilla's former husband Andrew Parker honoured with important royal role

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Andrew Parker Bowles, the former husband of Queen Consort Camilla, has reportedly been honoured with important royal role recently as they still enjoy ‘warm relationship.’

King Charles wife Camilla and her former husband Andrew Parker Bowles still enjoy a warm relationship, it is claimed.

A report by MSN quoted Andrew’s friend as saying, “He still enjoys a warm relationship with Camilla.”

Camilla and Andrew were married for 21 years and have two children together. They divorced in 1995.

She tied the knot to King Charles in 2005.

The report further claims, Camilla’s former husband was given an important royal role recently.

Andrew Parker was reportedly given the important royal role of representing the Queen Consort at a family service this month.

Whilst King Charles and Camilla were visiting Project Zero in London on October 18, Andrew reportedly represented her at a funeral service of John Bowes-Lyon, who is the second cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth on her mother's side.

