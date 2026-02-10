Blake Garrett dies: ‘How to Eat Fried Worms’ child star was 33

Blake Garrett, the former child actor best known for his role in the 2006 family film How to Eat Fried Worms, has died at the age of 33.

His death was confirmed by his mother, Carol Garrett, who told TMZ that her son died on Sunday.

She shared that Blake had gone to the emergency room last week after suffering from intense pain and was diagnosed with shingles.

She said she believes he may have tried to self-medicate and that his death could have been accidental.

Carol also noted that Blake, who was born in Texas, had been living in Oklahoma for the past three years, where he had been sober and, in her words, living a good life.

Garrett is remembered by many for playing Plug in How to Eat Fried Worms, a film adaptation of the popular 1973 children’s book directed by Bob Dolman.

The movie followed a young boy who accepts a challenge to eat 15 worms in 15 days.

The cast included Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Clint Howard, Andrea Martin, Tom Cavanagh, James Rebhorn and several young actors, including Hallie Eisenberg.

In 2007, the ensemble received the Young Artist Award for Best Young Ensemble in a Feature Film.

Before appearing in the film, Garrett toured with Barney, the famous purple dinosaur, and featured in Barney’s Colorful World, Live! in 2004.

He also took part in local stage productions such as Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Tribute and Aladdin and His Magical Lamp.

Speaking to The Oklahoman newspaper in 2006, Garrett described his role and time on set with fondness.

“I play the bully’s henchman,” he said at the time. “But everybody got along on the set.”

Reflecting on the experience, he shared one of his favourite memories: “There were rows of bicycles, and they let me have first pick. There was one scene where we were riding on a gravel road and got to slide to a stop.

The guys who could ride worked on that scene. They had a camera on the ground, and in one scene I slid and gravel hit the camera. They really liked that shot, and that’s the one they used in the movie.”

How to Eat Fried Worms was Garrett’s final film before stepping away from acting, but his work left a lasting impression on fans of the family movie.