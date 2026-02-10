Lewis Hamilton breaks silence after Super Bowl debut with Kim Kardashian

Lewis Hamilton was just one of the many celebrities spotted taking in the Super Bowl celebrations on February 8.

The Ferrari racer made a surprising debut with new girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, at the championship. While the pair also attended Bad Bunny’s much-discussed show during halftime.

Releasing his verdict on the viral performance, the F1 professional’s first statement since his relationship hard launch came in support of the Puerto Rican rapper-singer.

The British driver took to his Instagram stories and described Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl stint as “one of the most important Super Bowl halftime shows in history.”

“In a world and a country led by people whose only goal is to encourage division, we witnessed an artist stand amongst a diverse group of people, on the same level, with a message of togetherness,” he further explained. “It gave me goosebumps.”

Referring to the Grammy-winning artist by his birth name, Benito, Hamilton added that he has the “highest respect” for him and the show “he put on.”

He also noted that while he doesn’t speak Spanish, the performer’s “message of unity resonated deeply.”

“Seeing the Grenada flag made me feel instantly connected. My family is from there. The Caribbean is home. Like he said, the only thing more powerful than hate is love,” Hamilton concluded in his statement.

Notably, Lewis Hamilton also shares a ‘KarJenner’ link with Bad Bunny — the Me porto bonito vocalist previously dated Kendall Jenner, the younger sister to the racing driver’s current lady love, Kim Kardashian.