Guy Fieri honours late 3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold: ‘Great friend’

By
Geo News Digital Desk
February 10, 2026

Guy Fieri remembered Brad Arnold in a heartfelt tribute following the 3 Doors Down singer’s death.

After the Kryptonite singer breathed his last at the age of 47 on Saturday, February 7, the Food Network star mourned his death over social media the same day.

“Heartbreaking to lose a great friend and someone that shared so much incredible talent,” Fieri wrote in the caption of a two-photo carousel.

He continued, “My friend Brad was the next level and had so much appreciation for music, fans and family.”

“RIP BA,” the American restaurateur and author concluded the message, adding, “Namaste.”

One photo was of the duo posing together meanwhile the second snapshot was a group photo of the celebrity chef with the rocker alongside a bunch of other friends.

In addition to Fieri, the When I'm Gone singer's band members also honoured him after his death over the weekend.

"With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer," 3 Doors Down wrote in an Instagram post, referring to Arnold's spouse, Jennifer Sanderford.

Arnold died nearly a year after he first announced he had stage four kidney cancer in May 2025.

