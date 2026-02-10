Chappell Roan exits talent agency after Epstein links surface

Chappell Roan has cut ties with Wasserman after the media company’s founder, Casey Wasserman, was discovered in the Epstein documents correspondence.

The talent agency’s CEO was widely criticised after the discovery of his flirtatious communication with Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend and co-conspirator.

Revealing her decision to exit his company via an Instagram story, the pop star stated, “I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well.”

She further upheld the rights of the artists, adding, “No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values.”

“Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity. This decision reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust,” concluded the Pink Pony Club singer’s statement.

Notably, Chappell Roan’s decision to distance herself from Wasserman is the second time an A-lister has done so — Billie Eilish previously departed the firm in 2024 after a different sex scandal was unearthed, according to Deadline.

Casey Wasserman is currently in Italy for the Winter Olympics, while the media executive is also the chairman for the 2028 Summer Olympics or LA 28, set to be held in Los Angeles.