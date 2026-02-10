Margot Robbie shares worst gift actress ever received

Margot Robbie has opened up about what she describes as the worst gift she has ever received, recalling an early-career moment that left her shocked and offended.

The Australian actress and producer shared the story during a video interview with Charli xcx for Complex, where she was asked to name the most uncomfortable present she had ever been given.

Robbie said the incident happened “very, very early” in her career, when a male actor she was working with handed her a copy of Why French Women Don't Get Fat.

“Very, very early in my career, an actor I worked with, a male actor, gave me a book called Why French Women Don't Get Fat, and it was essentially a book telling you to eat less,” Robbie, 35, said.

The lifestyle book by Mireille Guiliano was published in 2007.

Robbie made it clear how she felt about the gesture at the time, adding, “I was like, ‘Whoa, f--- you, dude.’”

She explained that the gift came “really back in the day” and said she has no idea where the actor is now.

Charli xcx quickly jumped in with a joke, turning to the camera and saying, “Your career's over, babe.”

Reflecting further, Robbie said the message behind the gift was unmistakable. “He essentially gave me a book to let me know that I should lose weight,” she said.

“I was like, ‘Wow.’”

The conversation took place as Robbie promotes Wuthering Heights, writer-director Emerald Fennell’s new adaptation of the Emily Brontë classic, which arrives in cinemas on Friday, February 13.

Robbie leads the film, while Charli xcx, 33, has contributed original music to the project.

The pop star also shared her own unsettling experience when discussing bad gifts, telling Robbie that she once received “a small jar of one of my fan's mother's ashes”.

She described it as “a jar on a necklace” and admitted she did not know what to do with it, adding, “I just didn't quite know what to do with it ... I don't know where it is now.”

Wuthering Heights also stars Jacob Elordi, Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell, and is set to be released in cinemas on Friday, February 13.