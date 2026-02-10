Marc Anthony makes first statement over Beckham’s family feud: ‘Unfortunate’

Beckham’s feud is still not over after weeks as Marc Anthony decides to give his two cents about the bombshell claims made by Brooklyn Beckham on his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

The musician, 57, shared his opinion with The Hollywood Reporter about the Beckham family feud. He described the family as “wonderful” and sees the ongoing feud as “unfortunate.”

"I have nothing to say about what’s happening with the family," he told the outlet. "They’re a wonderful, wonderful family. I’ve known them since before the kids were born. I’m godfather to Cruz. I’m really close to the family."

"But I have nothing to say about what happened there. It’s extremely unfortunate how it’s playing out — but [how it’s playing out] is hardly the truth," he added.

Earlier in January, Brooklyn talked about his ongoing rift with parents and siblings over their alleged treatment with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

“The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life," Brooklyn wrote.

"I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose and have found peace and relief. My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

Brooklyn accused his mother in the post of stealing the limelight on couple’s wedding that dated back in April 2022.

As per his account, the eldest Beckham was called to the stage by Anthony, who was to serenade the newly weds with a romantic “love song.”

"My mum was waiting to dance with me instead," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

Moreover, a source recalled the incident to People magazine, took place on the wedding day, mentioning that as soon as Brooklyn stepped onstage, Anthony announced, “The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up ... Victoria Beckham!"

"It was such a jaw-dropping moment that it left the whole room in absolute shock — you could hear a pin drop," another source recalled.

Victoria's slow dance with Brooklyn was so inappropriate, that it made Nicola ran from the room in tears.

Elsewhere, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz have been reached by the streamer’s executives for the documentary that apparently has “worried” Victoria after her son’s threat to reveal the bombshell wedding day dance video.