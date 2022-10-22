 
Saturday Oct 22 2022
Alec Baldwin remembers Halyna Hutchins on first death anniversary

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Alec Baldwin remembers late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the one-year anniversary of her death on the set of the film Rust.

Baldwin, 64, turned to his Instagram on Friday and posted a tribute to the late cinematographer, who died on the set of their Western film in New Mexico on Oct. 21, 2021.

The 30 Rock actor shared a picture of Hutchins behind a camera and wrote in the caption, “One year ago today ... "


Baldwin’s fans and followers also took to the comments section and remembered Hutchins in heartfelt tributes.

"Stay strong my friend," actor Leslie Jordan commented, adding, "Thinking about you and all those effected [sic] by this terrible accident."

Hutchins was killed on the set of the Rust a prop gun Baldwin was holding discharged live round of bullets. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting incident.

The cinematographer’s anniversary comes two weeks after a settlement was reached by Baldwin and the Hutchins estate, which filed a wrongful death lawsuit in February.

Rust will resume filming in January 2023.

