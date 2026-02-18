Chris Hemsworth drops surprise MMA bombshell: Watch

Chris Hemsworth drops jaw-dropping MMA hint

Hollywood meets the octagon.

While Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano already have the MMA world buzzing under Jake Paul’s MVP banner on Netflix, Chris Hemsworth just made fans wonder if Thor might trade his hammer for gloves.

Speaking on Family Style Fortune Cookies, Hemsworth admitted, "A part of me wants to, though, actually. I mean, I've trained a lot and sparred a lot over the years, but you know, within the realm of not killing each other," adding, "And I'd love to just, one day, go, 'Right, what have I gotten here?' And I'll probably end up flat on my back, starry eyes."

Fans immediately started dreaming up matchups – Chris Evans, Jake Paul, even a Misfits Boxing-style showdown. Some pushed back, noting the physical risk and the huge difference between looking good on screen and surviving a real cage fight.

When asked about a dream opponent by Halle Berry, Hemsworth joked, “One of the ones that retired a long time ago, and I could just run away from them until they got tired, and then, bam.”

But don’t dismiss his MMA cred entirely. Hemsworth also cited Geaorges St-Pierre and Alexander Volkanovski as his favourites, proving he knows his fighters.

Realistically, Thor swapping movie sets for the cage seems unlikely. Yet in an era where Jake Paul became a professional boxer, Hemsworth flirting with MMA suddenly doesn’t feel so impossible – and fans are eating up.