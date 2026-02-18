Alison Hammond joins Meghan Markle in reformer Pilates craze

Reformer Pilates popular with Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston, costs around £25 to £40 for a 45-minute class

Alison Hammond has opened up her recent weight loss secrets amid her fitness journey.

This Morning host, 51, has undergone an incredible five-year transformation, shedding around 11 stone through lifestyle changes.

Now, Alison, has revealed she has started Reformer Pilates because she is as 'stiff as board.'

She added: You feel absolutely incredible after it. I really need a good stretch - so Reformer Pilates has been brilliant for me.

'I also do this early-morning circuit class from the brilliant Steve Hensel at Blue Zone. I'll go at 6.30am and do a full hour it's a proper old-school gym.'

Alison said that she leaves the gym feeling 'amazing' after working hard but while she is keen to try thing, there is one wellness practice she won't adopt.

She continued in an interview with Closer Magazine: 'I did try one of those gold plunge pools once - and absolutely not! It lasted about a minute. I was like, 'Why am I literally trying to kill myself?'

Reformer Pilates popular with Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston, costs around £25 to £40 for a 45-minute class and is surging in popularity in the UK, reports DailyMail.

