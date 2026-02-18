David Archuleta talks about 'challenging phase of life' in new memoir

David Archuleta's memoir 'Devout' focuses on his personal journey

American singer and songwriter David Archuleta has opened up about the most challenging chapter of his life.

The 35-year-old singer started singing at the age of ten. Two years later, he became the Junior Vocal Champion on Star Search season 2.

In 2008, David became a part of the American Idol and turned out to be a runner-up at the reality show. The same year, he released his debut single Crush that earned the second position on the Billboard Hot 100.

Years later, My Little Prayer singer has wrote a memoir called "Devout: Losing My Faith to Find Myself", which focuses on his struggles and his rise as an artist.

The book highlight the dark phase of his life where he chose to b homeless at the peak of his career.

Archuleta explained, “I didn’t feel like I deserved to take care of myself. So even though I was having a lot of success in the public, I was sleeping in my car a lot of times because that’s what I believed I deserved.”

He told PEOPLE, “I had concocted this belief that I didn’t deserve to treat myself well.”

According to Something ‘Bout Love singer, worthiness comes from within and he had none at the height of his career, which is why he chose to be homeless.

David said in a statement, “It was an act of ¬ contrition — for my wicked thoughts, for allowing myself to be manipulated by so many. I was at the height of fame, and I chose homelessness. You can have everything, but worthiness comes from within, and I had none.”

Devout: Losing My Faith to Find Myself released on February 17.