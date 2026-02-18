Katie Price extends Dubai stay as travel rumours swirl around husband

Katie Price also confessed that she is really missing her CBS products

Katie Price is currently enjoying the honeymoon phase with her new husband, Andrew Lees, who has reportedly not returned to UK following claims that he is banned from leaving Dubai.

Katie joined him in the emirate over a week ago for their honeymoon, and the couple have together ever since.

Previously, it was claimed that Lee was banned from returning to the UK after allegedly taking out a £200,000 loan in his ex's name.

However, Katie recently shared an update about her whereabouts in a new Instagram video.

She told fans: 'Hey guys, so I’m still in Dubai'.

She also confessed that she is really missing her CBS products, which help her sleep, revealing 'Get me back to the UK for CBD.'

In her caption, she added further detail and wrote: 'I miss my sleeping pattern.

'I couldn’t bring my products over to Dubai due to the laws but wow… this is when you realise it most, I miss taking my oil before bed and sleeping through the night.'

