Spice Girls reunion drama axed amid internal conflicts

The insiders reveal that Gerri is on the fence about signing on

It is obviously not good news for Spice Girls fans.

For those unaware, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Gerri Halliwell-Horner were set to mark the band's 30th anniversary with a special Netflix project.

Now, reports have emerged that the Spice Girls reunion plans have reportedly been axed amid growing tensions within the group.

An insider told The Sun: 'Their fans will be devastated. The drama has been in development for years but producers wanted to work in unison with the band. It just hasn’t got to the point where the streamer has felt able to commission it.

'It doesn’t mean it won’t happen at some point in the future, but a big drive behind making the show was that it aired to celebrate the landmark anniversary.

'Now all hopes of that happening have been snuffed out.'

The insiders reveal that Gerri, 53, is on the fence about signing on amid conflicts between her and Mel B,50.