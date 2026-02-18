Paris Hilton gets emotional over Carter Reum’s early birthday surprise

Paris Hilton’s heart skipped a beat as she renewed her wedding vows with husband Carter Reum after welcoming two kids together and five years of marriage.

Just days before her 45th birthday, the American socialite’s husband swept off her feet with a re-proposal as an unforgettable Valentine’s Day gesture and an early birthday celebration.

She shared some glimpses from the dreamy setting, which included her two kids, a son named Phoenix Barron and a daughter named London Marilyn.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, February 17, the The Simple Life alum marked her latest birthday with a series of photos and videos from the family’s February 14 shoot.

“Five years later… and he still makes my heart skip a beat [teary eyes and ring emoji],” she captioned the carousel with an emotional and grateful tone.

“On Valentine’s Day, in the turquoise waters of Turks & Caicos — just days before my birthday — my forever Valentine re-proposed, and I said YES all over again,” the House of Wax actress continued. “But this time, we weren’t just husband and wife. We were Mommy and Daddy. Phoenix and London watching the love that created them.”

“Renewing our vows isn’t just about celebrating five beautiful years — it’s about showing our babies that love grows, deepens, and chooses each other again and again,” she added. “Five years down. Forever to go.”

Before concluding, Paris penned a heartfelt message for her husband, “Forever isn’t long enough with you, Carter.”

The post included highlights from the moment unfolded on a beach at sunset in Turks and Caicos with the family of four looking stylish and adorable in all white ensembles.