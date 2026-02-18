Little Mix bandmates saddened by Jesy Nelson's 'suicide' claims

The other Little Mix girls have not publicly reacted to Jesy's claims

Little Mix reunion hopes were dashed after Jesy Neslon's heartbreaking confession in her new documentary.

The singer, 34, revealed the traumatic experience of attempting to take her own life last week, just days before quitting the chart-topping band in 2020.

In her new Prime Video docu-series, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, she recalled feeling 'really alone' and claimed bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall ignored her cry for help in the lead up to her overdose.

It was the second time Jesy had tried to commit suicide following an overdose in 2013, which she discussed in her BBC documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out.

Following the comments, Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade have reportedly been left saddened by Jesy's comments which have 'brought up a lot of bad from the past'.

A source told The Sun: 'Jesy's confession has obviously opened up a can of worms for the girls. The documentary itself and the backlash that has followed, has brought up a lot of bad feeling from the past.

It's been upsetting for the girls, but they are focused on their solo careers and the future now.'

