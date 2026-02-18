Robert Pattinson opens up about feeling misunderstood, ahead of 'The Drama' release

Robert Pattinson got candid his early not-so-easy experience with counseling.

“I went to therapy once, and the therapist asked me if I was on drugs because they couldn’t understand what I was talking about,” he told Zendaya in Interview Magazine.

“I was like, ‘I’m trying my best.’”

The actor reflected on his Twilight years, when fans often confused him with his character Edward Cullen.

“I really enjoyed making the movies, but there was such a huge marketing push behind it as well. I didn’t want to get my personal identity caught up in that, so I tried to push forward my individuality a little, and that kind of stuck with me,” he explained.

He added that he wasn’t “precious” about the vampire identity, instead using public perception as fuel for his character work: “It’s interesting to use the public perception of you as part of your character development.”

Zendaya, his co star in the upcoming film The Drama, noted that Pattinson initially struck her as “quiet and chill,” which contrasted with what mutual friends like Tom Holland described as his fun, joking side.

Harry Potter alum admitted he sometimes struggles to maintain the “mysterious” aura people project onto him.

“I’ve learned again and again that if you just don’t speak, people are like, ‘Wow. You’re really intimidating,’ but I just can’t f---ing maintain it.”

In The Drama, Pattinson and Tom Holland’s fiancée play an engaged couple, bookstore clerk Emma Harwood and British museum director Charlie Thompson, whose wedding week is thrown into chaos by an unexpected twist.

The film hits theaters April 3, 2026.