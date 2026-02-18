Avan Jogia shares career lessons he took away from 'Victorious'

Avan Jogia nearly lost fan-favourite role on ‘Victorious’: Here’s why

Victorious star Avan Jogia is reflecting on what his time on Nickelodeon taught him about acting.

Spilling the beans on the key career lessons, the actor, who played one of the main characters Beck Oliver in all four seasons of the Victorious, shared that he learned to adapt to the rules and rhythm of the project you’re in.

“I’ve taken that into my life. Just know what thing you’re in, right? Know the show that you’re in. Like, the rules don’t apply to this show that would apply to 56 Days. Those rules don’t apply,” he said on the Zach Sang Show while promoting his new series 56 Days.

“It’s a different universe. It has a different rhythmic quality. As a performer, you need to adapt to that. It would be like singing, I guess the reference would be like, it would be like singing Broadway in a pop tune,” Avan, who is currently dating Halsey continued. “It just wouldn’t, it would just hit the ear wrong, you know, or like a shoe gaze song.”

“We’re all actors, but knowing the medium of multi-camera versus knowing something like 56 Days that’s more drama and the quality of what how it’s shot, you know,” he added.

The Victorious resident "heart-throb” further revealed he was almost fired from the series in the first season.

“For just not being good,” he explained the reason. “It was old school, like, you know, that old Hollywood thing. It was like, ‘Yeah, kid. You better pick up your lines.”