Jonathan Bailey supports Cynthia Erivo at star-studded ‘Dracula’ opening

Cynthia Erivo is taking on all of the 23 characters depicted in Bram Stoker’s Dracula in West End’s latest production of the novel and Jonathan Bailey was just spotted attending the performance.

The actors who came together in the Wicked films have evidently remained close off the screen as well, as Bailey was not the only cast member from the musical film to attend the West End show.

Jeff Goldblum was also among the plethora of celebrities who stepped out to take in Erivo’s intriguing one-woman show.

Dracula the play opened at the Noël Coward Theatre on February 17 and is expected to run until May 30, 2026.

Meanwhile, Bailey was seen exiting the premises, where he stopped to smile and wave for the crowds gathered.

The opening was quite the star-studded affair, with many famous names in attendance at London’s landmark theatre.

Florence Pugh, Sam Claflin, Edward Enninful, and more were some of the dazzling faces in attendance.

The Dracula production is directed by Kip Williams, a Tony Award nominee and the director behind another one-woman show featuring Sarah Snook.

Williams previously helmed the Succession actress’s take on Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray, which debuted on West End and later found more success on Broadway.