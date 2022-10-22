 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton 'masterplan' for peace talks with Harry has touch of Diana

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Kate Middleton is allegedly planning to extend an olive branch to Prince Harry on her upcoming trip to the US.

The Princess of Wales, will take after her predecessor, Princess Diana, as she plans to heal the relationship between husband William and her brother-in-law.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, one source claimed: "Kate wants to unite the brothers and heal the rift. She knows it's what Diana and the Queen would have wanted."

Kate will reportedly arrange a meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Carlyle Hotel in New York, a favourite of late Princess Diana.

"It would be a small gathering someplace private. Some of the ice between them thawed while they were celebrating the Queen's life. Plus, Kate still has a lot of affection for Harry, and she hates seeing the divide between him and her husband."

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to jet off to Boston in December.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West ‘loses’ Balenciaga amid controversies

Kanye West ‘loses’ Balenciaga amid controversies

Netflix opens ‘immersive’ store for fans of popular shows

Netflix opens ‘immersive’ store for fans of popular shows
Prince Harry ‘more of problem’ than Prince Andrew for King Charles’ monarchy

Prince Harry ‘more of problem’ than Prince Andrew for King Charles’ monarchy
Kim Kardashian badly wants to finalize Kanye West divorce: ‘Best birthday present’

Kim Kardashian badly wants to finalize Kanye West divorce: ‘Best birthday present’

Taylor Swift revealed miscarriage in 'Midnights'? New album sparks frenzy

Taylor Swift revealed miscarriage in 'Midnights'? New album sparks frenzy
Barbie signs a multiyear deal for interactive special on Netflix

Barbie signs a multiyear deal for interactive special on Netflix
Meghan Markle told to drop 'feminist' comments after 'grabbing' job for cash

Meghan Markle told to drop 'feminist' comments after 'grabbing' job for cash
Kanye West vows to always ‘protect’ ex-Kim Kardashian: ‘I’ll love her for life’

Kanye West vows to always ‘protect’ ex-Kim Kardashian: ‘I’ll love her for life’
Expert debunks ‘cruel rumour’ about Edward VIII, Queen Mother

Expert debunks ‘cruel rumour’ about Edward VIII, Queen Mother

Kate Middleton, Prince William take break from royal duties

Kate Middleton, Prince William take break from royal duties