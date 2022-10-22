Maya Jama shares how she got over her break up

Maya Jama opened up about how she healed from her breakup just after ex-Stormzy described their painful split as 'the biggest loss.’

The presenter, 28, took to Insatgram on Friday and confessed she would listen to rapper K-Trap every morning, explaining that it would stop her from just listening to sad break-up music.



Her post comes after her ex-boyfriend Stormzy, who she split with three years ago, dubbed their break-up as 'the biggest loss a man can have.

Sharing a Story with her 2.4million followers, Maya shared a selfie and wrote: 'Fun fact / When I was going through a breakup some years ago I didn't wana listen to sad/love songs so I would play K-Trap every morning instead (it helped).'

She then shared a screenshot of the rapper's song Different, writing: 'For the girlies who haven't heard him before I would start with No Magic, this is a personal fave with feel yourself lyrics'

The star, who is set to present the next season of Love Island, called it quits with her basketball player Ben Simmons earlier this year, citing conflicting schedules.

Photo credits: DailyMail

And prior to their whirlwind romance, Maya was in a four-year relationship with rapper Stormzy - ending in 2019. Her reference in her post to a break-up 'some years ago might have referred to their split.

Her break-up tips come after Stormzy spoke out about their relationship, and the pair have remained friends since.

Speaking to Louis Theroux for his new interview series, the rapper, 29, admitted to making mistakes during their four-year relationship but said he has since grown