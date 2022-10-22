Taylor Swift fans think she’s hinted at Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ 4th baby name in new album

Taylor Swift has dropped the much anticipated album of the year, Midnights, on Friday and its music is already making headlines.

While fans are showering love on Swift’s 10th studio album, some have speculated that the Fearless singer might have revealed Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds unborn 4th child’s name in one of the songs.

The track You’re On Your Own, Kid, Swift sings, “I see the great escape, so long, Daisy May / I picked the petals, he loves me not / Something different bloomed, writing in my room / I play my songs in the parking lot.”

It is unclear who the woman named in the song is, however, the cryptic lyric has sent Swifties into a frenzy as they linked the name to the beloved Hollywood couple.

“Do we think daisy mae is blake lively and ryan reynolds 4th child,” a fan speculated on Twitter.

“The only name I’m hearing on this new album is Daisy…is this @VancityReynolds & @blakelively new baby’s name?? #callingitnow,” another chimed in alongside a gif of the Grammy-winning singer shrugging.

For the unversed, Swift — who has been friends with the Shallow actress since 2015 — has previously revealed all three names of Lively’s daughters on her album Folklore.

She even included a voice recording of the couple’s oldest daughter on her 2017 song Gorgeous.