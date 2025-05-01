Meghan Markle ‘clinging like a leech to royal fame'

Meghan Markle lands in trouble for ‘dancing on the grave of the monarchy'

Meghan Markle has been receiving heated criticism over her use of HRH title despite her and Prince Harry’s deal with the Royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex was invited as a guest on Jamie Kern Lima Show where the host flaunted a gift she received from Meghan with a card signed "with the compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.”

This gesture of Meghan’s sparked backlash with a former Labour MP slamming her for "dancing on the grave" of the Royal family.

Speaking on GB News, former Labour MP Stephen Pound said, "The real problem here is she's dancing on the grave of the British monarchy, and she's trying to flog the video at the same time.”

"She's also selling this ridiculous, overpriced $50 jar of honey and God knows what - I'm sorry, it's outrageous."

He said Meghan and Harry "can't on the one hand trash the Royal Family,” but "squeeze every dollar out of it" with the other.

"She's clinging like a leech to the flesh of the family's fame,” he concluded.