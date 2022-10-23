 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan becomes emotional seeing Suhana Khan wearing a saari

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'

Suhana Khan wears a saari for a Diwali party and leaves her father Shah Rukh Khan emotional with her transformation.

See pictures:

King Khan complemented his daughter for such a remarkable transformation and also asks her whether she had tied the saree herself.

SRK wrote: “The speed at which they grow up, defies the laws of time…. So elegant and graceful (did u tie the saree urself).”

To which Suhana replied: “love youuu. Uhh no @gaurikhan did it for me.”

Meanwhile, Khan have a busy schedule nowadays. He just appeared in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He played the role of a scientist in the film. The film became a massive hit at the box office.

He next has Yash-Raj films backed movie Pathaan opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham which is set to release on January 25, 2023.

As per IndiaToday, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Dunki directed by Rajkumar hirani and Atlee’s Jawan. These two film are slated to release next year.   

