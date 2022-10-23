 
Sunday Oct 23 2022
'Aloof' Meghan Markle used 'girlfriend' status to get 'private table' at restaurant

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Meghan Markle's bizarre treatment with a restaurant head waiter is unveiled in a bombshell claim.

Former maître d' Michael Cecchi-Azzolina, revealed that the Duchess of Sussex handler barged into the restaurant to ask for a special table for the actress.

Meghan had began dating Prince Harry during that time.

“I said, ‘I still don’t have a private table for you’" Michael writes.

The handler then asked: “Are you aware my guest is dating Prince Harry and about to be a duchess? Don't you have a private area for us to wait?”

“My first impulse was to laugh," Michael adds in his memoir.

"I couldn't give two s**ts about Prince Harry's date, and by the attention the escort was drawing from the crowd at the bar, nor did anyone else.”

He added that the Suits star was  “aloof” and “didn’t say a word”.

“We get the most powerful people in the world that come here — no one really cares about you," Michael continued.

Meanwhile, calling out Meghan Markle for taking a dig at her Deal Or No Deal gig, expert Whoopi Goldberg said: "The objectification might be coming from you and how you felt about how these women were being portrayed.

"That's what you have to change because we're performers. When you're a performer, you take the gig ... sometimes, you're in a bozo suit, sometimes you got a big nose, and this is just the way it is."

