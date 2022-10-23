 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Palace’s Meghan Markle bullying claims ‘backed’ by lawyers

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

File Footage

Experts warn the bullying claims against Meghan Markle were ‘always’ airtight’ and supposed by lawyers.

GB News host and royal commentator Dan Wootton addressed these accusations.

He wondered, “Well, you're always going to be concerned about the legal aspect, but this wasn't my first rodeo.”

“I’ve been there before with the bullying story when I documented how the allegations of bullying have been made against Meghan by her home communications secretary and that I spent a long time working with The Times’ lawyer making sure it was legally watertight.”

“We had the email that was sent up the chain in Kensington Palace making the allegation so we worked very hard in conjunction with the lawyer making sure that was watertight.”

“Before we published, the Sussex lawyers Schillings were very aggressive, they sent us all sorts of letters, threatening, denying everything making all sorts of accusations against us. After publication, not a whisper.”

More From Entertainment:

Harry, Meghan warned their 'bond' will lead to 'more exclusion and battle'

Harry, Meghan warned their 'bond' will lead to 'more exclusion and battle'
Prince William to use 'modern' elements for King Charles' coronation

Prince William to use 'modern' elements for King Charles' coronation
Prince Harry warned King Charles will 'place his own boundaries'

Prince Harry warned King Charles will 'place his own boundaries'
Kim Kardashian panics as jet landing failure ruins 42nd birthday bash

Kim Kardashian panics as jet landing failure ruins 42nd birthday bash

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘regret’ teaming up with Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘regret’ teaming up with Netflix
Charles friend says new King will do 'unbelievably hard' work for country

Charles friend says new King will do 'unbelievably hard' work for country
Jemima Khan is the cynosure of all eyes at Rome Film Festival

Jemima Khan is the cynosure of all eyes at Rome Film Festival
Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ turns out the top-selling album of 2022

Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ turns out the top-selling album of 2022
Meghan, Harry’s return to UK will lead to ‘negotiations and compromises’

Meghan, Harry’s return to UK will lead to ‘negotiations and compromises’
Charles, Camilla birthday wish dubbed 'friendlier' than Queen's cards

Charles, Camilla birthday wish dubbed 'friendlier' than Queen's cards
Prince Harry ‘just an employee’ of Netflix: ‘Has no pull at all!’

Prince Harry ‘just an employee’ of Netflix: ‘Has no pull at all!’