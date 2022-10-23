 
Sunday Oct 23 2022
'Uunchai' song 'Keti Ko' definite mood changer: Check out

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Uunchai is all set to release worldwide on November 11, 2022
Sooraj Barjatya’s film Uunchai first song Keti Ko has been released and is definitely a mood changer song.

The songs bring in all four versatile actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa, together in one frame as they celebrate their unique friendship by dancing.

All the veteran actors wore Nepali caps while they groove over the song.

Keti Ko has been composed by Amit Trivedi and written by Irshad Kamil. The song has been sung beautifully by Nakash Aziz. Moreover, some other vocalists have also lent their voices in the song including; Suhas Sawant, Arun Kamath and Rajiv Sundaresan.

Film Uunchai’s story will focus on the life of four friends who always stick together in good and bad situations. Danny’s character dies in the film sharing his dream of going to the peak of Mount Everest. Therefore, the three of friends aim to fulfill his dream.

As per HindustanTimes, Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial film also features actors; Sarika, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta. 

