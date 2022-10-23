Prince William to use 'modern' elements for King Charles' coronation

File footage

Prince William is all set to take an active role in planning father, King Charle III’s coronation.

The new Prince of Wales will reportedly play a major role in the coronation ceremony planning in order to portray the positive image of modern-day Britain.

According to a royal expert, Prince William will be a ‘modernising’ element in the otherwise ‘archaic’ ceremony, reported The Telegraph.

Reports also suggest that the event could be scaled down to be around royal wedding-sized with about 2,000 guests instead of the 8,000-guest list at late Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in the early 1950s.

According to The Telegraph, “Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are likely – but not confirmed – to have a role in the Westminster Abbey event, with discussions under way about how it can be modernised and shortened from the spectacular celebrations for Queen Elizabeth.”

The sentiment was echoed by UCL’s constitution unit member Dr. Bob Harris, who stated, “The UK no longer has the capacity to mount anything like this spectacle (Queen’s coronation), nor should it do so in straitened times.”

“The next coronation will inevitably be smaller. Archaic elements such as the Court of Claims could be dropped. So should the homage, and thought be given to how the King as head of the nation should be enabled early in the reign to signify support for, and encouragement of, modern civil society.”

“A modernised form of homage could take place, for example, in Westminster Hall, or in a procession on Horse Guards Parade,” he concluded.