Meghan Markle’s constant reminders of ethics are ‘getting tiresome’

The allegedly ‘constant’ reminders Meghan Markle has been issuing the public about her “ethical framework” has become ‘tiresome’ for the public.

Royal commentator and author Ulrika Jonsson issued these accusations against the royal.

She started by admitting to The Sun, “Meghan’s constant casting of aspersions, and the endless reminders of her ethical framework and her impeccable moral conscience, are getting a tad ­tiresome.”

“And I wish she would stop talking as if it’s a feminist issue . . . saying starting out in a role that isn’t testing your IQ means you’re selling yourself short.”

“It’s just continuing the damned narrative that women doing these kinds of jobs are lesser for it. It’s insulting, unfair and insincere. So much for her being a woman’s woman. Her current ‘principles’ perpetuate the myth that women should feel bad about themselves for embracing opportunity.”