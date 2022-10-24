King Charles ‘petrified’ of King Charles’ incoming grenade attacks’

File Footage

King Charles is reportedly ‘petrified’ of Prince Harry’s incoming grenade attacks against the Royal Family.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims in her latest piece or news.com.au.

There, she started off by admitting, “King Charles should be very, very worried about Prince Harry’s new book. The duke has a literal lifetime of revelations, dirt and secrets to draw on, not to mention the Viking-sized battle axe he has to grind with his family.”

“This book could well end up being the equivalent of the Gunpowder Plot 2.0. If Harry’s book lobs a fresh round of a stinging accusations, for example, of rotten parenting, general neglect or poor treatment by his father and/or the Palace machine, then it will be a serious body blow to the new Carolean age (as the reign of a monarch named Charles is technically known as).”

“What the 72-year-old can’t afford is to waste precious months or years trying to put out PR fires and having to figure out how to countermand another relative busily telling the world what a dismal human being he is,” Ms Elser added before concluding.