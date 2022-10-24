 
entertainment
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles ‘petrified’ of King Charles’ incoming grenade attacks’

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

File Footage

King Charles is reportedly ‘petrified’ of Prince Harry’s incoming grenade attacks against the Royal Family.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims in her latest piece or news.com.au.

There, she started off by admitting, “King Charles should be very, very worried about Prince Harry’s new book. The duke has a literal lifetime of revelations, dirt and secrets to draw on, not to mention the Viking-sized battle axe he has to grind with his family.”

“This book could well end up being the equivalent of the Gunpowder Plot 2.0. If Harry’s book lobs a fresh round of a stinging accusations, for example, of rotten parenting, general neglect or poor treatment by his father and/or the Palace machine, then it will be a serious body blow to the new Carolean age (as the reign of a monarch named Charles is technically known as).”

“What the 72-year-old can’t afford is to waste precious months or years trying to put out PR fires and having to figure out how to countermand another relative busily telling the world what a dismal human being he is,” Ms Elser added before concluding. 

More From Entertainment:

Matthew Perry reveals how he charmed Julia Roberts to guest star in ‘Friends’

Matthew Perry reveals how he charmed Julia Roberts to guest star in ‘Friends’

Lewis Hamilton says Brad Pitt starrer F1 film will pull at heartstrings of all fans

Lewis Hamilton says Brad Pitt starrer F1 film will pull at heartstrings of all fans
Expert quotes Prince Harry to defend 'The Crown'

Expert quotes Prince Harry to defend 'The Crown'
Meghan Markle ‘not Royal Family material’: ‘So unbecoming!’

Meghan Markle ‘not Royal Family material’: ‘So unbecoming!’
Khloe Kardashian seemingly reacts to Kanye West antisemitic comments

Khloe Kardashian seemingly reacts to Kanye West antisemitic comments

Meghan Markle using Prince Harry's name to influence others?

Meghan Markle using Prince Harry's name to influence others?
Shakira appears ‘crestfallen’ after father’s hospitalization

Shakira appears ‘crestfallen’ after father’s hospitalization
Katie Price to make singing comeback with X Factor star

Katie Price to make singing comeback with X Factor star
Johnny Depp teases UK tour with Hollywood Vampires for next summer

Johnny Depp teases UK tour with Hollywood Vampires for next summer
Queen’s dresser didn’t show up for Meghan’s fitting, causing 'dissent in ranks’

Queen’s dresser didn’t show up for Meghan’s fitting, causing 'dissent in ranks’
Kim Kardashian slammed for failing to criticize Kanye West over antisemitism

Kim Kardashian slammed for failing to criticize Kanye West over antisemitism

Netlfix may roll out 'fingerprints' to end password sharing: Report

Netlfix may roll out 'fingerprints' to end password sharing: Report