Monday Oct 24 2022
Monday Oct 24, 2022

Netflix upcoming action-thriller movie 'Carry-On': Find out the details

Netflix upcoming movie Carry-on is confirmed to be in production and the entire cast has been revealed.

Carry-on will be produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and directed by Black Adams' Jaume Collet-Serra.

According to Collider, the movie was first announced in June 2022, and with the passage of time more information about it is coming out.

Taron Egerton will be leading the movie. He has recently done The Kingsman, Rocketman, and Black Bird.

The other cast members include Sofia Carson (Purple Hearts), Danielle Deadwyler (The Harder They Fall), Logan Marshall-Green (Lou), Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Sinqua Walls (White Men Can’t Jump, Nanny), Tonatiuh (Angelyne, Promised Land), Joe Williamson (Black Bird), Gil Perez-Abraham (The Batman), Curtiss Cook (West Side Story), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) and Theo Rossi (True Story).

As per Netflix, the synopsis is as follows, "The thriller centers on Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight."

The movie production started on September 26, 2022, and is expected to be wrapped up by December 16, 2022.

The filming is taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Cleveland, Ohio.

Although no release date has been confirmed yet, the movie is reportedly going to release in late 2023 or early 2024.


