Monday Oct 24 2022
Matthew Perry ‘driven back’ to rehab after filming iconic Friends’ scene: Here’s why

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Matthew Perry has revealed that he returned back to rehabilitation centre immediately after filming an iconic Friends scene in his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

In a latest interview with The New York Times, Perry revealed that his popular character Chandler Bing tied the knot with Monica Gellar, played by Courteney Cox in the NBC hit series Season 7 finale and then “I was driven back to the treatment centre in a pickup truck helmed by a sober technician”.

The 17 Again actor added, “I was at the height of my highest point in Friends, the highest point in my career, the iconic moment on the iconic show.”

Perry also spoke about his “exhausting opioid addiction” in his new memoir ahead of its release.

“I would wake up and have to get 55 Vicodin that day and figure out how to do it,” said the Fools Rush In star.

He explained, “When you’re a drug addict, it’s all math. I wasn’t doing it to feel high or to feel good. I certainly wasn’t a partyer; I just wanted to sit on my couch, take five Vicodin and watch a movie. That was heaven for me. It no longer is.”

The actor mentioned that he was in a coma for two weeks, used a colostomy bag for nine months and had near-death experience because of his drug addiction.

“Don’t let anyone tell you different. I’ve been there; it exists; end of discussion,” added Perry.

