After Camille Vasquez, divorce lawyers maintain distance from Kanye West

File footage

Kanye West has doubled the legal troubles for himself following his anti-Semitic rant. The rapper has been dropped by his high-profile divorce attorneys in Kim Kardashian divorce case.

The rapper, who goes by ‘Ye,’ has already been ditched by top fashion brands including Gap, Vogue and Balenciaga following his controversial remarks against the Jewish community.

The Yeezy founder, 45, had been represented by high-profile divorce attorneys Bernard Clair and Bob Cohen at the prestigious New York Cohen Clair Lans Griefer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP.

On Monday, a source told Page Six, “The firm is no longer representing Kanye West.” Meanwhile, representatives for Ye and lawyers Clair and Cohen have not commented on the matter yet.

The Kardashians star, 42, filed to divorce Ye in February 2021. The former couple was declared legally single in March 2022.

However, discussions and legal hearings have continued over finances and custody of their four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who helped Johnny Depp win his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, has also severed ties with ye after being hired just last week, reportedly.

It has been reported that Vasquez dropped Ye’s case because the rapper refused to retract his recent antisemitic comments.