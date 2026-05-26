Why Jungkook look upset during BTS' AMAs 2026 appearance?

Why Jungkook look upset during BTS’ AMAs appearance?

BTS returned to the American Music Awards ceremony, marking their first joint appearance at an awards show in four years.

The septet, consisting of RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkoko, J Hope, Suga and V, achieved a perfect 100 percent win rate for the night, turning all three of their nominations into trophies.

However, at one point youngest BTS member Jungkook appeared visibly annoyed during the event.

Several fan-captured videos recorded him channelling serious expressions which sparked concern among fans.

BTS ARMY was quick to brew some theories to cater to why he seemed upset at the moment.

One video shows the Golden Maknae with a noticeably annoyed expression, with the uploader claiming to have discovered the context behind his reaction.

Fans in the thread identify the trigger as the 28-year-old spotted "Headliner" (a long-time Jungkook fansite master), whom many ARMYs label a sasaeng – a South Korean word who invades the privacy of K-pop idols, actors, or other celebrities – due to her years of following him since his teens, unauthorised photos, and past incidents including reported threats after ignored gifts.

Replies discuss the K-pop sensation’s pattern of avoiding her camera or sections at events, with some calling for bans or protection measures, while others note the discomfort of idols instantly recognising persistent stalkers in crowds.

For the unversed, at the 2026 AMAs, BTS received a total of three nominations, including Artist of the Year.

They beat out major global competitors including Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars, and Lady Gaga to take home the ceremony's grand prize for the second time in their career.

The boys were also nominated and won Song of the Summer award for their hit track Swim from their fifth studio album, ARIRANG.

In addition, they took home Best Male K-Pop Artist trophy.