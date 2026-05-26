Dame Julie Andrews makes rare appearance to support Parkinson's awareness

Dame Julie Andrews stepped into the spotlight for a cause close to her heart.

The Mary Poppins legend appeared in a video message to launch the seventh World Parkinson’s Congress, urging global participation in the fight against the disease.

“Good evening, everyone, I’m Julie Andrews, and I’m pleased to welcome you to the seventh World Parkinson’s Congress,” the 90-year-old said in the clip shared by the World Parkinson Coalition. “Your participation is invaluable as we seek to find a cure to this terrible disease. I know well how devastating it can be.”

Seated by a sunlit window overlooking a garden, Andrews looked relaxed in a grey sweater layered over a white turtleneck, accessorized with gold earrings and a necklace.

She closed her remarks with a call to action, “May we all become a beacon of light to stop it in its tracks. Count me in as a red thread. Thank you.”

Though still active in her career, Andrews rarely makes public appearances.

She continues to narrate Lady Whistledown in Netflix’s Bridgerton and has lent her voice to projects including Minions: The Rise of Gru.

A third Princess Diaries film is in development, though her return as Queen Clarisse Renaldi remains uncertain.