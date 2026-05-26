'Chrisley Knows Best' alum Lindsie Chrisley vows to fight DUI charges

Chrisley was released on a $6,000 bail

Lindsie Chrisley is pushing back after being arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia.

According to TMZ, the Chrisley Knows Best alum has made it clear she plans to fight the charges, insisting the situation stemmed from her trying to avoid an accident on the road.

Chrisley, 36, was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office early Sunday morning (May 24) around 2 a.m. She was booked into county jail before being released roughly two and a half hours later after posting bail of just under $6,000.

The reality star was charged with driving under the influence, attempting to elude, reckless driving, improper lane change and speeding.

But Chrisley told TMZ she disputes the allegations and believes there was more to the situation than what the charges suggest.

“I got pulled over speeding past a car on a two lane road because they almost hit an animal and I was trying to miss hitting them and whatever the animal was,” she explained to the outlet.

The arrest comes during an already turbulent chapter in Chrisley’s personal life. Just last month, her now ex-boyfriend David Landsman was arrested in Georgia on charges including felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery. Following the incident, both Chrisley and Landsman sought temporary restraining orders against each other.

Earlier this month, the former couple reportedly agreed to a mutual no-contact order requiring them to stay 500 yards away from each other, their homes and workplaces.

Chrisley, who shares son Jackson with ex-husband Will Campbell, has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years following her exit from the family’s reality series and ongoing estrangement from her famous parents and relatives.