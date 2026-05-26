Jacob Elordi shares how real snake made ‘Euphoria' death scene 'alarming'

Jacob Elordi’s Nate Jacobs met a grisly end in Euphoria season 3, but the actor said filming the coffin sequence was both “alarming” and unexpectedly “cuddly” thanks to his reptile costar.

In Sunday’s penultimate episode, Nate was buried alive and ultimately killed by a rattlesnake.

Behind the scenes, Elordi revealed HBO used a real boa constrictor fitted with a fake rattler to capture the moment.

“They had a boa constrictor that they put a fake rattler on the end of, and Sam [Levinson] was like, ‘We’re just gonna drop a snake on you,’” Elordi recalled.

The claustrophobic shoot required him to lie in a coffin with the lid drilled shut.

“My shoulders were touching the side, and I couldn’t move my arms, and then they would drill the lid on, and it would get dark,” he said. “It was really nice, actually. It was quite peaceful in there.”

Despite the rattling sounds, Elordi described the snake as “super cute” and “real cuddly.”

“He just saddled up next to me, and it was nice. But he was real sleepy. I had to kind of nudge him to get him to come up,” he added.

Series creator Sam Levinson praised Elordi for embracing the challenge of working with a live animal.

For Elordi, the unsettling coffin sequence was a fitting farewell to Nate, a character he’s played since 2019.

“Nate is someone who’s made so many mistakes and made so many dark choices. It’s cool to see it all come to what it’s come to,” he said.

Euphoria season 3 finale is set to air Sunday, May 31.