Zara Larsson celebrates major breakthrough with two wins at 2026 AMAs

Larsson won Breakthrough Album of the Year for 'Midnight Sun' and Collab of the Year with PinkPanthress

Zara Larsson is officially a two-time AMA winner!

On Monday, May 25, the pop star won two out of the five categories she was nominated in for the 2026 American Music Awards, marking her first-ever AMA win. She won Breakthrough Album of the Year for Midnight Sun and also picked up Collaboration of the Year alongside PinkPantheress for their track Stateside.

Larsson, 26, later took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone.

“Not 1, but 2 @amas?!?!?,” she wrote alongside a blushing photo of herself. “Breakthrough album and best collab with my queen @pinkpanthress thank you!!! It feels extra special knowing this is fan voted. I’m so grateful… off to rehearsals.”

The wins come during an especially busy chapter for the singer. Larsson is currently traveling the globe on her Midnight Sun tour, which launched in October 2025 and is scheduled to continue through October 2026.

While the singer didn’t sweep every category she was nominated in, the night still marked a major career high. She was also nominated for Song of the Summer for Stateside, Breakthrough Pop Artist, and Social Song of the Year for her longtime fan favourite Lush Life. Those categories ultimately went to BTS, KATSEYE, and Tyla respectively.