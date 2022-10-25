 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan’s recent photo with Kirron Kher at Diwali bash set internet on fire

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan’s recent photo with Kirron Kher at Diwali bash set internet on fire
Shah Rukh Khan’s recent photo with Kirron Kher at Diwali bash set internet on fire

Shah Rukh Khan’s recent photo with Kirron Kher on social media broke the internet. Fans were excited to see their favourite King Khan at an event after long time.

On Monday, Kirron took to Instagram and posted a photo of her sharing a warm hug with SRK from Bachchan’s Diwali bash at Jalsa residence in Mumbai.

In the photo, the Dostana actress could be seen donning a red Banarasi brocade suit while the Baadshah star looked dapper in a traditional black and white ensemble.

In the caption, the veteran actress wrote, “Last night with my dear friend Shahrukh. So wonderful meeting old friends for Diwali.”

Following this post, SRK fans dropped heart-shaped as well as fire emoticons in the comment section. One said, “Waiting for PATHAAN SRK,” while other added, “Charming king.”

Interestingly, Kirron and SRK were seen sharing screen space in several movies including Devdas, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Main Hoon Na, Veer Zaara and Om Shanti Om.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK has three upcoming movies in the pipeline – Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki

More From Showbiz:

Yasir Hussain shares his stance on domestic violence, strictly condemns filthy act

Yasir Hussain shares his stance on domestic violence, strictly condemns filthy act

Jaya Bachchan calls paparazzi 'intruders' on Diwali

Jaya Bachchan calls paparazzi 'intruders' on Diwali
Kirron Kher calls Karan Johar 'Anarkali' in Diwali video

Kirron Kher calls Karan Johar 'Anarkali' in Diwali video
Janhvi Kapoor says mom Sridevi always wanted her to work with Gauri Shinde

Janhvi Kapoor says mom Sridevi always wanted her to work with Gauri Shinde
Janhvi Kapoor reveals Sridevi risked her health to make Boney Kapoor quit smoking

Janhvi Kapoor reveals Sridevi risked her health to make Boney Kapoor quit smoking
Feroze Khan issues first statement after domestic violence allegations: Read inside

Feroze Khan issues first statement after domestic violence allegations: Read inside
Radhika Apte reveals why she rejected adult comedies

Radhika Apte reveals why she rejected adult comedies
Bhumi Pednekar says it is important for her to celebrate Diwali at home

Bhumi Pednekar says it is important for her to celebrate Diwali at home

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad twin in white outfits for Diwali: Photo

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad twin in white outfits for Diwali: Photo
MS Dhoni's production house all set to make it's first Tamil film

MS Dhoni's production house all set to make it's first Tamil film

Ushna Shah supports Aliza Sultan amid Feroze Khan's divorce case

Ushna Shah supports Aliza Sultan amid Feroze Khan's divorce case

Pakistani celebrities root for Syeda Aliza Sultan after abuse evidence emerge against Feroze Khan

Pakistani celebrities root for Syeda Aliza Sultan after abuse evidence emerge against Feroze Khan