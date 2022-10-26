Queen Camilla watches 'The Crown' with 'large glass of wine'

Queen Consort Camilla has carefully watched The Crown, claims a royal expert.



Author Katie Nicholl alleges the King Charles III's wife takes it all with a "pinch of salt".

Speaking to TalkTV, Ms Nicholl began: "I know that Camilla has watched The Crown.

"Often with a large glass of something, either gin and tonic or a glass of wine.

"I think good for her because she watches it and takes it in the spirit with which it's intended which is with a good pinch of salt."

The Crown season five revolves around the story line of King Charles and Princess Diana' break up.

Meanwhile, in a full disclaimer, Netflix has established the series is a pure 'dramatisation' and a work of 'fiction' inspired by real life events.

The description of the series says: "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."

