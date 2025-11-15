 
Brittany Cartwright reacts to allegations of dating married man

Brittany Cartwright opens up about her recent relationship with Brandon Hansen

Geo News Digital Desk
November 15, 2025

Brittany Cartwright is ready to fall in love again amid her messy divorce from Jax Taylor.

"I am single, so introduce me," the 36-year-old TV personality said during a panel discussion held at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas on Friday, November 14.

Speaking about her recent relationship with Brandon Hansen, the Valley star revealed that when Brandon became romantically involved with her, he had already separated from his wife.

"It was like a short lived thing," said Brittany. "It got more popular on the internet, like much quicker than it should have."

"So I would not have went public with that," she said, adding that he was "separated, just like me, not married. I'm not a homewrecker."

Sharing what type of man she wants to date next, the TV star said, "Somebody who's a family man, somebody who eventually would love Cruz."

"You know, he's my priority," added Brittany.

For those unversed, the podcaster called it quits with Brandon in October, two months after the two were spotted on a romantic getaway to Mexico.

"We were very good friends before we started dating. It was kind of like a whirlwind relationship. It went into the public way sooner than we ever would have wanted it to," Brittany said on her podcast, When Reality Hits.

