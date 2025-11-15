Lily Allen opens up about seven-year long hiatus

Lily Allen explains seven-year long hiatus

Lily Allen just opened up about the reason behind her seven year long wait to release her fifth album, West End Girl.

The British hitmaker made headlines in October when she released her album, which is inspired by her split from her estranged husband, actor David Harbour.

West End Girl comes seven years after Lily's previous album, No Shame, which was released in 2015.

Now, she has explained that she waited so long to release new music because she didn't think her songs were good enough.

"Well, everything I was writing was dog s**t," she told Interview Magazine.

"I felt like I had writer's block or something, but actually I think I just knew that something wasn't right,” the 40-year-old singer confessed.

Lily continued, "I always strive to tell the truth in my art, so I guess I subconsciously knew that something wasn't right in my personal life, and I couldn't go there creatively because if I did, then it would all fall apart."

"I wouldn't say I was ashamed (of the music) but I was not excited by anything I had done to the point where I wanted to share it with people that I love, never mind the rest of the world,” the Smile hitmaker said, adding, "Whereas when I started writing this, I was immediately like, 'I'm onto something.'"

Lily Allen started dating the Stranger Things actor in 2019, and they tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel the following year.

In December 2024, reports surfaced that they had separated amid allegations of infidelity on David Harbour's part.