Matthew Perry shares he harboured bitterness towards Keanu Reeves

Matthew Perry revealed that he had bitterness towards Keanu Reeves in his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, per Page Six.

Perry wrote, “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

The Friends alum, 53, did not hide his disdain for the Matrix star, 58, as he discussed their mutual friend River Phoenix, who died in 1993 of a drug overdose at only 23.

Perry worked with Phoenix, who was already a long-time best friend of Reeves, in his first movie in 1988, A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon. He detailed how they bonded during the time they filmed the movie in Chicago.

“River was a beautiful man inside and out and too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down.

Perry shared that he sobbed when he heard the news of Phoenix’s passing in West Hollywood, “I heard the screaming from my apartment; went back to bed; woke up to the news.”

Weirdly, Perry gets in another dig at Reeves in the book, following Chris Farley’s death, the outlet reported. When Perry heard of Farley’s passing due to overdose at 33, in 1997, he punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room.

“I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out,” he wrote. “Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

According to IMDb.com, Perry and Reeves have never co-starred in any project.