Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate first Diwali with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a glimpse into their Diwali celebrations as new parents after welcoming their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January.

On Tuesday, October 25th, the Nick took to Instagram to share photos of their festivities in their Los Angeles home.

Nick captioned the pictures, “Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my [heart emoji]. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali.”

In one photo, the This Is Heaven singer is seen holding his daughter, as he wears a cream-coloured kurta shalwar. The kurta was embroidered in traditional thread work on the front.



Priyanka, on the other hand, wore a modern traditional attire in a similar colour scheme. She wore a gold embellished bralette top paired with, what appeared to be a flared bottom heavily embroidered with white thread work with gold accents. On top of that she wears a full-length chiffon upper matching, although lightly, the embroidery on the overall outfit. Malti wears an outfit with matching embroidery to her mother’s dress.

For her hair and makeup, she keeps it traditional with a glass-skin glowy look and a taupe lip. Her hair is tied in a bun, complemented with a peach-coloured rose bangle. She also dons a pair of dangling, exquisite earrings and a simple gold chain necklace.

A second photo shows the actor, 40, sitting down, wearing a dupatta, with Malti in her lap as her daughter wraps her hand around Jonas's finger, as she performs the rituals. Both pictures feature a heart emoji to conceal Malti's face.

Priyanka also shared a carousel of images from the festivities on her Instagram page.

She captioned, "Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the in the moment just a little bit longer.."

Diwali, also known as the ‘Festival of Lights,’ is recognised as the biggest holiday for people of the Hindu faith and takes place over the course of five days. The festival occurs annually each autumn, often falling in either October or November depending on the moon.

