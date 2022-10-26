 
Queen Camilla 'impure' motives forced Prince William, Kate Middleton split

Queen Consort Camilla believed Kate Middleton and her family were not 'worthy' of joining the royal fold.

In 2007, Prince William and Kate brokeup after six years of dating each other. Their public split was supports by Wills claiming they were “trying to find their own way."

However, author Christopher Anderson reveals it was indeed Camilla who supported the split.

In 2016, he said: “I was in London when the breakup [of William and Kate] occurred. I was shocked, completely stunned, everyone thought it was only a matter of time before William was going to ask Kate to marry him. And then people started telling me that Camilla was behind it.”

He continued: “She’s an aristocrat, she has always been moving in Royal circles. She had always thought of herself as the heiress to Alice Keppel, her great-grandmother, who was the mistress of Edward VII.

“She was very proud of that connection, she boasted about that as a child and as an adult and that’s what she intended to be; part of the Royal circle in the role of mistress to the future king, and then the king.

“She did not look at Kate as someone who was worthy of joining the Royal Family. Kate is the first working-class woman to be accepted into the Royal Family. She is descended from coal miners and her mother was a flight attendant.

The author added: “So for all those reasons Camilla never really felt that Kate Middleton as an individual and the Middleton family as a whole were going to be worthy of entering into the Royal Family. I was told at the time of the breakup, and later on as well, that Camilla basically whispered in Charles’s ear that it was really time to make — to force — William to make a decision one way or the other.

“It has been since confirmed publicly that Charles did suggest to William that he either make a commitment to Kate or basically set her free, as it were. Now, his motives for doing that may have been pure but Camilla’s…not so much. She was the instigator of this," he concluded.

