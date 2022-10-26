 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle uses Queen 'trick' to show 'powerful' royal look with Harry

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Meghan Markle seemingly took tips from Queen Elizabeth II as she posed for the camera alongside husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex slipped in a red outfit as she held the Duke's hand for their One Young World Summit back in August.

Speaking about the portrait, body language expert Judi James notes the couple is following footsteps of the Queen to exude their confidence.

Ms James explained: "It was Meghan who was the star at this Young World conference and it shows from both her body language and her styling here.

"Harry is posed as adoring second-fiddle, clinging to her index finger like a small child and muttering to her to make her laugh and, apparently get her attention."

Judi said Meghan’s colour block red outfit "shouts of confidence, power and a desire for attention".

The expert revealed the choice was intentional as "the solid, strong colour choice is a trick the late Queen made a ‘royal’ look".

"Meghan’s status and power at this event shows in the way she poses straight on to the camera with no need to stand anything but upright and almost to attention, with her arms straight down at her sides."

Meghan adopted "a leadership pose and she partly retains it when she poses with Harry," Judi said.

"She is at the front of that pose with her body facing and addressing the camera."

Harry, on the other hand, "stands behind her signalling his total focus is on her alone, turning his body towards her and gazing at her intimately".

"In the pose with Harry she has part-turned her head to smile at his words, suggesting loving but partial attention," Judi noted.

