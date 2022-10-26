 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
‘Abuser’ Johnny Depp ‘not wanted’ in Hollywood: 'No tolerance!'

File Footage

Johnny Depp has reportedly lost favour with Hollywood, as well as Disney after his “drunken and stoned” outbursts.

The document reads, these issues “appeared during the filming of Pirates 5, and Disney told Ms. Jacobs the conduct was not ‘going to be tolerated,’ Disney was ‘not going to put up with this,’ and that ‘there was no love between Johnny and Disney, given the Pirates five situation.”

“Mr. Depp appeared on TV drunk and stoned, to the point that Disney studio executives called Ms. Jacobs asking ‘What the hell was wrong with your client?’”

In the document, even the agent herself, recalls “Ms. Jacobs also testified that "more than a couple of times" Mr. Depp was so angry at Ms. Jacobs "to the point where it really concerned" her, and that "these instances of his anger seem[ed] to intensify as time went on.”

She even went as far as to accuse the actor of domestic abuse, in lieu of his outbursts on set and admitted, “Ms. Jacobs testified that she believed Mr. Depp hit Ms. Heard based on "his behavior, and his inconsistencies, and violent outbursts.”

Unsealed documents
These insights have become public in light of Jacobs, Mr. Depp's paralegal producing “an unidentified document production with password protection, labelled DEPP017, leaving out Ms. Heard's primary paralegal in the case.”

The document also added, “Ms. Heard's counsel Ms. Bredehoft, who was already in the process of deposing Ms. Jacobs, did not become aware of this production during the deposition, and even if she had, could not reasonably have read, much less marked and then used these documents.”

“Yet Mr. Depp's counsel Mr. Chew - who represented Mr. Depp in BOTH of the prior depositions, had already reviewed these transcripts and prepared them and related attached documents for Mr. Depp's use in the deposition.”

“Had Ms. Heard had the same opportunity, she would have been able to elicit highly relevant and damaging information.”

